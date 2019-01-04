UPS’ globe-trotting safety batons started in Arizona
Latest News
Arcadia News caught up with the new District 9 Congressman as he prepares to serve the nation
Dear Readers:
We all know that the new year means making New Year’s resolutions, and chances are exercising, getting fit and losing weight have been on the list once or twice. If you’re tired of the same ol…
Considering the area’s climbing property values and renowned status, it should come as no surprise that Arcadia is teeming with construction projects. Arcadians are happy to see improvements m…
If you ask him, Scottsdale resident Jack Ahern will proudly proclaim with a half-smile that he is a “project manager,” a job that he has being doing for years, but a title he has only recently…
Luxury Fitness Facility Coming to Biltmore
Most families spend their holidays eating, drinking and spending time together, but for the Boyle family, it also means rocking and rolling as they prepare for their latest gig.
Whether you enthusiastically stayed up past midnight to kiss, toast and mumble your way through “Auld Lang Syne,” or were quite happy to fall asleep before the ball dropped, 2018 is behind us …
It’s not just alcohol and illegal drugs that can impair driving – legally prescribed medications can also present dangers to safe vehicle operation, taken alone or in combination with each other.
Tragedies in schools seem to be occurring at an increasing rate. There seems to be no avoiding it. What if there was a way to jump in before the word “crisis” ever falls off someone’s lips?
Generally, breaking glass is never a good thing. It makes a loud noise, it’s hard to clean up and it’s just a real pain when it happens.
Ice hockey is a quintessential winter activity throughout much of the country. Lacing up a pair of skates, grabbing a stick and shooting a puck around can entertain players of all ages for hou…
Although dogs have been loyally serving humanity as pets for at least 14,000 years, their current role as highly supervised house dwellers is a relatively new phenomenon, according to Brian Wi…
When Salon Boutique opened last year, it was filled with more than 70 suites offering nail, salon, skin care services and more.
It’s football season and what better time to gather family and friends for a cozy afternoon at home while cheering on your favorite team? Here’s a few tips on making it special by adding footb…
The words “be kind” seem so simple, but they are often forgotten and fall through the cracks.
THIS MONTH'S WINNER: Brighton Demerest-Smith — 3rd grade teacher at Archway Veritas
By Rachael Bouley
Practices began in early November for the Arcadia Titan Lacrosse Club and youth programs, and the players and coaches are eager for the games to commence.
Arcadia High School is known for having some of the state’s best athletes, and every year these students and sports lovers have the opportunity to secure spots on college teams. On November 14…
THIS MONTH'S WINNER: Mrs. Sherril Hunter — Second grade teacher at Tavan Elementary
Ah, 1960. It was the year of bell bottoms, tie-dye shirts, and of course, Beatlemania. It was also the year Coach Bob Hendricks led the Arcadia Titans to their first and only undefeated footba…
Playing little league has been a childhood staple for generations of kids in Arcadia.
As the Arcadia Titans Basketball team prepared for its first game on November 19, practices were full of energy and hope for an explosive season.
Energy in the locker room of Arcadia High’s football team remains high despite what has proven to be a roller coaster of a season so far, featuring a five-game win streak followed by three str…