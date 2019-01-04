Featured Stories

Local News & Features

ACMNA paves way for neighborhood construction

ACMNA paves way for neighborhood construction

Considering the area’s climbing property values and renowned status, it should come as no surprise that Arcadia is teeming with construction projects. Arcadians are happy to see improvements m…

Jack Ahern: Neighborhood ‘project manager’

Jack Ahern: Neighborhood ‘project manager’

If you ask him, Scottsdale resident Jack Ahern will proudly proclaim with a half-smile that he is a “project manager,” a job that he has being doing for years, but a title he has only recently…

Arcadia family still rocking after 16 years

Arcadia family still rocking after 16 years

Most families spend their holidays eating, drinking and spending time together, but for the Boyle family, it also means rocking and rolling as they prepare for their latest gig. 

Speak Up, Stand Up, Save a Life

Speak Up, Stand Up, Save a Life

Tragedies in schools seem to be occurring at an increasing rate. There seems to be no avoiding it. What if there was a way to jump in before the word “crisis” ever falls off someone’s lips?

Gofetch & Barkalott lets dogs be dogs

Gofetch & Barkalott lets dogs be dogs

Although dogs have been loyally serving humanity as pets for at least 14,000 years, their current role as highly supervised house dwellers is a relatively new phenomenon, according to Brian Wi…

Tips for throwing an all-star football party 

Tips for throwing an all-star football party 

It’s football season and what better time to gather family and friends for a cozy afternoon at home while cheering on your favorite team? Here’s a few tips on making it special by adding footb…

Schools & Sports News

Future looks bright for AHS senior athletes

Future looks bright for AHS senior athletes

  • Updated

Arcadia High School is known for having some of the state’s best athletes, and every year these students and sports lovers have the opportunity to secure spots on college teams. On November 14…