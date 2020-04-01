This month, the Arcadia News is celebrating 28 years of publishing. The duo that started this community newspaper in the early 1990s had a feeling that they would be successful, but they couldn’t be sure. When I started writing for this paper in ’97, I had hoped this would be a stepping-stone to a career as a novelist. When I purchased the paper a few years later, I took on the fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) that comes with owning a small business.
All of that FUD would show up on September 11, 2001, and after, when we went to war in two different countries. The FUD popped back up during the financial crisis in 2008 and stuck around through the recession that followed. It has lingered around since, as the newspaper industry is continuously tested. The FUD we face in 2020 in the form of an unprecedented global pandemic and financial crisis, has me concerned in many ways. Still, I’m confident in our ability to persevere as a nation and a community.
We frequently hear from Arcadia News readers about how they love and look forward to their reading their “good news newspaper” from “cover to cover” every month. All of us at the Arcadia News will keep doing what we do best: focusing on what makes our neighborhood so unique: the people, families, schools and businesses. Our goal is to give you a break from the daily news, the chaos, and the FUD. It’s gotten us this far, and I’m pretty confident it will carry us forward.
From our families to yours, thank you readers, and thank you advertisers, for supporting the Arcadia News.
– Greg A. Bruns, Publisher