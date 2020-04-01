The 2020 Disc Golf Pro Tour kickoff event, called the Memorial Championship, was held in Scottsdale and Fountain Hills during the last week of February.
This is the fourth year the Memorial Championship was held in Scottsdale.
The tournament had four rounds, with the first two rounds held in Fountain Hills, and the last held at Vista Del Camino Park. It also featured a fan festival called ZÜCA fest, which featured food, outdoor games, live music and prizes for fans. It also allowed attendees to learn more about the sport.
Disc Golf Pro Tour Director and CEO Jeff Spring said disc golf is a more affordable and more sustainable sporting option to traditional golf, or as he calls it, “ball golf.”
“This event is the big one that kicks off the season, it’s got a big prize purse of over $15,000,” said Spring. “It’s a great location for the pro tour. There’s great weather; it’s ideal for disc golf.”
Spring started as a recreational player before moving on to the competitive side. He took his involvement to the next level when he became a course designer, which opened the door to becoming the director of the Disc Golf Pro Tour. He said he is delighted with the progress the tour has made.
“As the years have progressed, there have been more and more professional disc golf players who can support themselves through touring,” said Spring.
Disc golf has the same general rules as traditional golf, but discs/Frisbees® replace the balls and clubs. Players all begin on a tee and have to get to a basket that is their final target. After each throw comes to rest, the player then throws the disc from that location. The object is to get the disc inside the basket in as few throws as possible. Like in golf, every hole has a par value, either three, four, or five.
Disc golf’s origins go as far back as the early 1900s, but disc golf’s game today materialized in the 1960s, though its exact origin is unknown. Currently, the United States has 75% of all the disc golf courses in the world, with about 6,600 across the country. The next closest is Finland, with only 615.
The men’s winner of the 2020 Memorial Championship was Calvin Heimburg, who shot a very strong -46 over the four-day tournament. He was followed closely by Eagle McMahon, who shot a -44, and Paul McBeth, who shot a -41. On the women’s side, Paige Pierce dominated the field, shooting -32 and winning by a staggering 14 shots over runner-up Jennifer Allen.