The Shemer Art Center recently hosted its annual New Horizons High School Student Art Exhibit, showcasing the best pieces of artwork from Valley high school students.
In its 34th year, the exhibit displayed over 70 pieces of work and gave out 66 scholarships. And this year, two Arcadia High School students earned awards for their art.
Shemer invites every high school in the Valley to participate in the exhibition. Once a school decides to take part, that school’s art teachers are asked to select the two best pieces of artwork that have been created by their students. Once the selections are made, images of the works are sent to Shemer.
This year, 36 high schools submitted artwork to the exhibit. In addition to the excitement of having their art on display, these students had the opportunity to earn a $50, $75 or $100 scholarship.
Twenty-nine community donors provided funds for the student scholarships this year, and the donors chose what pieces they thought were worthy of an award. The Shemer Art Center also bestowed two student scholarship awards.
Arcadia High senior Griffin Finke, an AP art student, won The Linton-Barnhill Award for his oil painting, and junior Lois Landry received The Sally Orkild Memorial Award for her 3D sculpture.
In mid-January, the winning students attended an awards ceremony where they received their scholarships.
Shemer President and Executive Director Shonna James said that 25 more scholarships were given out this year than in 2019. “We’re very fortunate to be able to host this annual exhibition where we can showcase, support and inspire these emerging young Arizona artists.”
Every year, this exhibit features different types of artwork. The subject matter ranges from projects the students are working on in class to works that represent a natural form of self-expression.
“We see a lot of different mediums,” James said, “especially mixed media. We also receive paintings, sculptures, drawings, ceramics, jewelry, and 3D and 2D art forms.”
“This is very inspiring for the students to have their work on display,” James said. “It gives them the inspiration to continue on their artistic journey.”