At the end of the school year in May, Arcadia News held a luncheon at Postino Winecafé to honor the 2018-19 winners from the Teachers We Love program.
Teachers We Love started in 2011 as a way for students and parents to honor a local teacher who made an impact on their or their child’s life. This year’s turnout was one for the books, with teachers from Hopi, Tavan, Christ Lutheran, Archway Veritas, St. Thomas the Apostle and Biltmore Prep coming together.
A special shout out goes to Postino for hosting our event, and thank you to all of our teachers for making a difference in the community.