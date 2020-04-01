Arcadia News would like to remind students at Arcadia High School of the scholarship opportunity we offer. The award has been in place since 2005.
To be eligible for the scholarship, students must meet the following requirements:
• A desire to continue education in the realm of journalism, broadcasting, communications, or other media-related fields.
• Obtain at least one written recommendation from a current or former teacher, counselor or community leader who is familiar with the student and his or her drive and determination in the pursuit of knowledge.
• Write a one or two-page essay telling us about your educational and career aspirations and what you’ve done so far to get ready for your educational pursuits and any related awards you’ve earned, media classes, etc.
The winner of the scholarship will have their own story published in the next edition of the paper.
Interested Arcadia High students are encouraged to contact College and Career Coordinator Jacque Stauff at
jstauff@susd.org or (480) 484-6300 ext. 46364. All submissions should be given to the College and Career Center.
For more: editor@arcadianews.com.