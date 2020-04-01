In early March, the Boras Baseball Classic was supposed to be held at Arcadia High School and Corona del Sol High School in California. Unfortunately, because of severe weather, the Arcadia field was deemed unusable for the weekend, so the tournament was moved to Corona del Sol and many of the games were canceled.
The tournament featured the best teams from across the state battling it out in front of prominent baseball scouts and on national television.
For this year’s tournament, most of Arcadia’s lineup returned, including eight of its starting hitters and two starting pitchers.
Players from Chaparral, Mountain Pointe, Hamilton and Chandler also participated.
Arcadia’s new baseball coach, Matt Sugarman, has a history with the Boras Baseball Classic from his time coaching high school baseball in California.
“It’s a cool feeling to be in the tournament,” Sugarman said. “It’s held statewide. We are fortunate to be selected for this event; it’s an honor, and we are grateful.”
Sugarman said he was excited about playing the best teams in the area and getting better by competing against them.
“It was great for our guys to experience competition, pressure, fans in the stands, scouts. It was an overall great tool for our guys,” Sugarman said.
Sugarman said he was also excited about the ability to inspire the next generation of student-athletes in the Arcadia district. He hoped that by having a nationally televised game with some of the best players in Arizona right at Arcadia, it will influence future students to work harder at the game.
The players themselves were also eager to get out in front of their home fans and experience big-time high school baseball.
Seniors Reilly MacDonald, Sean McClelland and Ryan Jaramillo said they wanted to put on a good show for the home fans.
The Arcadia Titans had very stiff competition throughout the tournament. Three of the other competing schools finished in the top ten in 2019 for Arizona high school baseball.
Sugarman did not say too much about his expectations for the upcoming season, but he does feel that they have a team full of experience and talent. According to Sugarman, the team runs a tight ship when it comes to baseball, and players pride themselves on continuing the school’s successes.
Arcadia was able to play two games against Cottonwood High School (a team from Utah) and Chandler. Hamilton was able to win one of the games 5-2. Corona del Sol played two games on their home field, splitting them with a 6-0 blowout of Cottonwood and a 2-1 loss to Nogales.