THis month’s winner:
Christie Roe, Christ Lutheran School • Nominated by Carter
How long have you been teaching at CLS?
I have had the joy of teaching English and literature for 16 years to inquisitive eighth graders. I find a way to weave into every day and lesson the fact that Jesus cares for them.
What is your favorite part about being a teacher?
I love teaching and I love teaching teenagers. When I tell people what I do, I often hear, “Oh, I’m so sorry!” The statement always makes me laugh, and I am quick to say how much I relish my job, which is filled with variety, opportunities and challenges. Often, the first thing I tell my husband when I walk in the door at the end of the day is, “You won’t believe what happened today!”
Why did you want to become a teacher?
While I began my career as a financial advisor with E.F. Hutton many years ago, I found my vocation in teaching. I taught English 101 and 102 in the community college system for several years until I was asked to teach at Christ Lutheran School.
What are some unique techniques you use for teaching?
My eighth graders are curious and excited about life and learning, especially if learning is introduced as a series of questions. I find my students thoughtful, considerate and delightful young adults and feel immensely grateful to spend time with them in the exchange of learning and growing.
Where did you grow up?
I grew up going to a Lutheran grade school in Lansing, Michigan, where I developed my appreciation for Lutheran education and a passion for the Gospel.
What is your favorite part of the Arcadia area?
At heart, I am still a Midwesterner, although my husband and I have lived in Arizona for 37 years and have raised our three sons here. We love Arizona, the weather and the casual lifestyle.
Do you have any parting words for the 8th grade class of 2020?
As the end of the school year approaches, I grow reflective of the time my students and I have had together; I am thankful for this moment in their lives that I have been given to get to know them and help shape them into godly young men and women who can make a difference in the world.